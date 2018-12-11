{{featured_button_text}}

Former TV host Bob Barker is 95. Singer Connie Francis is 81. Singer Dionne Warwick is 78. Actor Wings Hauser is 71. Country singer LaCosta is 68. Gymnast-turned-actress Cathy Rigby is 66. Author Lorna Landvik is 64. Singer-musician Sheila E. is 61. Actress Sheree J. Wilson is 60. Author Sophie Kinsella is 49. News anchor Maggie Rodriguez is 49. Actress Jennifer Connelly is 48. Actress Madchen Amick is 48. Actress Regina Hall is 48. Country singer Hank Williams III is 46. Actress Mayim Bialik is 43. Model Bridget Hall is 41. Actor Lucas Hedges (Film: “Manchester by the Sea”) is 22. Actress Sky Katz (TV: “Raven’s Home”) is 14.

