Singer Jimmy Buffett is 72. Country singer Barbara Mandrell is 70. Actress Sissy Spacek is 69. Singer Annie Lennox is 64. Actress Klea Scott is 50. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is 47. Rock musician Noel Hogan (The Cranberries) is 47. Singer Dido is 47. Rock singer Mac Powell (Third Day) is 46. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ryan Shaw is 38. Country singer Alecia Elliott is 36. Pop singers Jess and Lisa Origliasso (The Veronicas) are 34. Actress Perdita Weeks is 33. Rock singer-musician Lukas Nelson (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 30.
