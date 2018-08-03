Singer Tony Bennett is 92. Actor Martin Sheen is 78. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lance Alworth is 78. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 77. Movie director John Landis is 68. Rock singer-musician Lee Rocker (The Stray Cats) is 57. Rock singer James Hetfield (Metallica) is 55. Actor Isaiah Washington is 55. Country musician Dean Sams (Lonestar) is 52. NFL quarterback Tom Brady is 41. Actress Evangeline Lilly is 39. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ryan Lochte is 34. Country singer Whitney Duncan is 34. Actor Jon Foster is 34. Rapper D.R.A.M. is 30.
