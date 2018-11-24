Try 3 months for $3

Impressionist Rich Little is 80. Singer Tina Turner is 79. Bassist John McVie of Fleetwood Mac is 73. Actor Scott Adsit is 53. Actress and Racine native Kristin Bauer ("True Blood") is 52. Actor Peter Facinelli is 45. Hip-hop artist DJ Khaled is 43. Actress Maia Campbell ("In the House") is 42. Singer Natasha Bedingfield is 37. Singer Lil Fizz of B2K is 33. Singer Aubrey Collins (Trick Pony) is 31. Singer-actress Rita Ora is 28.

