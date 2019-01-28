Try 1 month for 99¢

Actress Katharine Ross is 79. Actor Tom Selleck is 74. Rhythm-and-blues singer Bettye LaVette is 73. Actor Marc Singer is 71. Actress Ann Jillian is 69. Talk show host Oprah Winfrey is 65. Actor Terry Kinney is 65. Olympic gold-medal diver Greg Louganis is 59. Actor-director Edward Burns is 51. Actor Sam Trammell is 50. Actress Heather Graham is 49. Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., is 49. Actor Sharif Atkins is 44. Actress Sara Gilbert is 44. Actress Kelly Packard is 44. Actor Justin Hartley is 42. Actor Sam Jaeger is 42. Actor Andrew Keegan is 40. Actor Jason James Richter is 39. Pop-rock singer Adam Lambert (TV: “American Idol”) is 37. Country singer Eric Paslay is 36.

