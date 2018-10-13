Jazz pianist Freddy Cole is 87. Singer Barry McGuire is 83. Actress Linda Lavin is 81. Actress-director Penny Marshall is 75. Musician Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters is 72. Actor Larry Miller is 65. Actor Jere Burns is 64. TV chef Emeril Lagasse is 59. Singer Eric Benet is 52. Actress Vanessa Marcil is 50. “Trading Spaces” host Paige Davis is 49. Actor Dominic West is 49. Singer Ginuwine is 48. Singer Jaci Velasquez is 39. Singer Keyshia Cole is 37.
