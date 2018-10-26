Try 1 month for 99¢

Actress Jaclyn Smith is 73. TV host Pat Sajak is 72. Hillary Rodham Clinton is 71. Actor James Pickens Jr. is 66. Actor D.W. Moffett is 64. Actress-singer Rita Wilson is 62. Actor Patrick Breen is 58. Actor Dylan McDermott is 57. Actor Cary Elwes is 56. Singer Natalie Merchant is 55. Actor Steve Valentine is 52. Country singer Keith Urban is 51. Actor Tom Cavanagh is 50. Actress Rosemarie DeWitt is 47. Actor Anthony Rapp is 47. Writer-producer Seth MacFarlane (TV: “Family Guy”) is 45. TV news correspondent Paula Faris is 43. Actress Lennon Parham is 43. Actress Florence Kasumba is 42. Actor Hal Ozsan is 42. Actor Jon Heder is 41. Singer Mark Barry (BBMak) is 40. Actor Jonathan Chase is 39.

