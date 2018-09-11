Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Actress Barbara Bain is 87. TV producer Fred Silverman is 81. Rock singer David Clayton-Thomas (Blood, Sweat & Tears) is 77. Actress Jacqueline Bisset is 74. Singer Peter Cetera is 74. Actress Jean Smart is 67. Record producer Don Was is 66. Rock singer-musician Dave Mustaine (Megadeth) is 57. Radio-TV personality Tavis Smiley is 54. Rock musician Zak Starkey is 53. Singer Fiona Apple is 41. Former MLB pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka is 38. Actor Ben Savage is 38. Rock singer Niall Horan (One Direction) is 25. Actor Mitch Holleman is 23. Actress Lili Reinhart (TV: “Riverdale”) is 22.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments