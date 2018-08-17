Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is 91. Movie director Roman Polanski is 85. Actor-director Robert Redford is 82. Actor Henry G. Sanders is 76. Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 75. Comedian Elayne Boosler is 66. Actor Denis Leary is 61. Actress Madeleine Stowe is 60. ABC News reporter Bob Woodruff is 57. Actor Adam Storke is 56. Actor Craig Bierko is 54. Actor Christian Slater is 49. Actor Edward Norton is 49. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 48. Actress Kaitlin Olson is 43. Rock musician Dirk Lance is 42. Actor-comedian Andy Samberg (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 40. Actress Mika Boorem is 31. Actress Maia Mitchell is 25. Actress Parker McKenna Posey is 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.