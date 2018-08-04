Actress Loni Anderson is 73. Actress Maureen McCormick is 62. Guitarist Pat Smear of Foo Fighters is 59. Director James Gunn is 52. Actor Jonathan Silverman is 52. Actor Jesse Williams is 38. Actor Albert Tsai is 14.
Actress Loni Anderson is 73. Actress Maureen McCormick is 62. Guitarist Pat Smear of Foo Fighters is 59. Director James Gunn is 52. Actor Jonathan Silverman is 52. Actor Jesse Williams is 38. Actor Albert Tsai is 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.