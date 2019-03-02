Singer-guitarist Mike Pender of The Searchers is 78. Musician Robyn Hitchcock is 66. Actress Miranda Richardson is 61. Actress Laura Harring is 55. Rapper-actor Tone Loc is 53. Actress Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”) is 49. Actor David Faustino (“Married...With Children”) is 45. Gospel singer Jason Crabb is 42. Singer Ronan Keating of Boyzone is 42. Rapper Lil’ Flip is 38. Actress Jessica Biel is 37. Singer Camila Cabello is 22.
