World Golf Hall of Famer Gary Player is 84. Country singer Bill Anderson is 82. Country singer-humorist Kinky Friedman is 75. Actress Jeannie Berlin is 70. Rhythm-and-blues musician Ronald Khalis Bell (Kool and the Gang) is 68. Country singer Lyle Lovett is 62. Apple CEO Tim Cook is 59. Pop singer-musician Mags Furuholmen (a-ha) 57. Rock singer Anthony Kiedis (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 57. Rock musician Rick Allen (Def Leppard) is 56. Country singer “Big Kenny” Alphin (Big and Rich) is 56. Actress Toni Collette is 47. Actress-talk show host Jenny McCarthy is 47. Actor David Berman is 46. Rock singer Bo Bice is 44. Actress Natalia Tena is 35. Actor Max Burkholder is 22.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.