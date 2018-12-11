Actress Rita Moreno is 87. Actress Donna Mills is 78. Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is 75. Singer Brenda Lee is 74. Actress Teri Garr is 71. Actress Bess Armstrong is 65. Rock musician Nikki Sixx (Motley Crue) is 60. Actor Ben Browder is 56. Singer-musician Justin Currie (Del Amitri) is 54. Rock musician David Schools (Hard Working Americans, Gov’t Mule, Widespread Panic) is 54. Actor Gary Dourdan is 52. Actress-comedian Mo’Nique is 51. Actor Max Martini is 49. Rapper-actor Mos Def is 45. Actor Rider Strong is 39. Actress Xosha Roquemore is 34. Actress Karla Souza is 32. Actress Hailee Steinfeld is 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.