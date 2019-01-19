Try 1 month for 99¢

Comedian Arte Johnson is 90. Director David Lynch is 73. Guitarist Paul Stanley of Kiss is 67. TV host Bill Maher is 63. Actor James Denton is 56. Country singer John Michael Montgomery is 54. Actor Rainn Wilson is 53. Actress Stacey Dash ("Clueless") is 52. Actor Reno Wilson is 50. Singer Edwin McCain is 49. Actor Skeet Ulrich is 49. Drummer Questlove of The Roots is 48. Singer-songwriter Bonnie McKee is 35. Country singer Brantley Gilbert is 34. Singer Kevin Parker of Tame Impala is 33. Actor Evan Peters is 32.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments