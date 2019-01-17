Actress Betty White is 97. Actor James Earl Jones is 88. Talk show host Maury Povich is 80. Actress Joanna David is 72. Rock musician Mick Taylor is 71. Singer Steve Earle is 64. Singer Paul Young is 63. Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 62. Singer Susanna Hoffs (The Bangles) is 60. Actor-comedian Jim Carrey is 57. Former first lady Michelle Obama is 55. Actor Naveen Andrews is 50. Electronic music DJ Tiesto is 50. Rapper Kid Rock is 48. Actor Freddy Rodriguez is 44. Actress-singer Zooey Deschanel is 39. Actor Ryan Gage is 36. Actor Jonathan Keltz is 31. Actress Kelly Marie Tran (Film: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) is 30
