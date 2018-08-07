Actor Dustin Hoffman is 81. Actress Connie Stevens is 80.  Actor Larry Wilcox is 71. Actor Keith Carradine is 69. Movie director Martin Brest is 67. Radio-TV personality Robin Quivers is 66. TV personality Deborah Norville is 60. Actor-singer Harry Crosby is 60. Rock musician The Edge (U2) is 57. Rock musician Rikki Rockett (Poison) is 57. Rock singer Scott Stapp is 45. Tennis player Roger Federer is 37. Actress Meagan Good is 37. Rock musician Eric Howk (Portugal. The Man) is 37. Actress Jackie Cruz (TV: "Orange is the New Black") is 34. Britain's Princess Beatrice of York is 30. Actor Ken Baumann is 29. Pop singer Shawn Mendes is 20. Actress Bebe Wood (TV: "The Real O'Neals") is 17.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments