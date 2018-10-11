Singer Sam Moore (formerly of Sam and Dave) is 83. Broadcast journalist Chris Wallace is 71. Actress-singer Susan Anton is 68. Actor Hugh Jackman is 50. Actor Adam Rich is 50. Rhythm-and-blues singer Garfield Bright (Shai) is 49. Country musician Martie Maguire (Courtyard Hounds, The Dixie Chicks) is 49. Actor Kirk Cameron is 48. Olympic gold medal skier Bode Miller is 41. Rock singer Jordan Pundik (New Found Glory) is 39. Actor Brian J. Smith is 37. Actor Tyler Blackburn is 32. Actor Marcus T. Paulk is 32. Actor Josh Hutcherson is 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.