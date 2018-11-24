Try 3 months for $3

Actor/game-show host Ben Stein is 74. Actor John Larroquette is 71. Singer Amy Grant is 58. Actor Steve Harris is 53. Actress Jill Hennessy is 49. Actress Christina Applegate is 47. Actor Eddie Steeples is 45. Actor Kristian Nairn is 43. Actor Jerry Ferrara is 39. Actress Katie Cassidy is 32. Contemporary Christian singer Jamie Grace is 27.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments