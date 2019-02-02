Actress Blythe Danner is 76. Guitarist Dave Davies of The Kinks is 72. Singer Melanie is 72. Actress Morgan Fairchild is 69. Actor Nathan Lane is 63. Actress Maura Tierney is 54. Actress Elisa Donovan ("Clueless") is 48. Singer Daddy Yankee is 43. Actress Isla Fisher is 43. Singer Jessica Harp (The Wreckers) is 37. Actor Matthew Moy ("2 Broke Girls") is 35. Rapper Sean Kingston is 29. Actor Brandon Micheal Hall ("God Friended Me") is 26.
