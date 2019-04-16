Actress Olivia Hussey is 68. Rapper Afrika Bambaataa is 62. Actor Sean Bean is 60. Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason is 58. Actor Joel Murray is 57. Rock singer Maynard James Keenan is 55. Actor Henry Ian Cusick is 52. Actress Kimberly Elise is 52. Singer Liz Phair is 52. Director/producer Adam McKay is 51. Actress Jennifer Garner is 47. Singer Victoria Adams Beckham is 45. Actress-singer Lindsay Korman is 41. Actor Tate Ellington is 40. Actor Nicholas D'Agosto is 39. Actor Charlie Hofheimer is 38. Actress Rooney Mara is 34. Actress Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is 32. Actor Paulie Litt is 24. Actress Dee Dee Davis is 23.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Racine man reportedly stole 3,000 pounds of metal from employer
-
Racine man allegedly leads officer on 70 mph car chase on Douglas Ave.
-
Sturtevant man allegedly threatens to kidnap nurse, kill police
-
$19.5M of developments including Dairy Queen, 102 apartments planned in Waterford
-
Racine woman faces charges for allegedly stealing family member's debit card
promotion
Don't miss this special price! Subscribe to skip the surveys, support local journalists, and get unlimited digital access.
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
Tell us what you think
Will the Milwaukee Bucks advance to the NBA Finals?
You voted:
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
262-554-0880
Currently Open
Ad Vault
- Updated
Service
Ad Vault
Entertainment
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.