Actor Michael Caine is 86. Composer-conductor Quincy Jones is 86. Actor Raymond J. Barry is 80. Comedian Billy Crystal is 71. Actor-writer-comedian-radio personality Rick Dees is 68. Actor Adrian Zmed is 65. Prince Albert II, the ruler of Monaco, is 61. Actress Betsy Brandt is 46. Actress Grace Park is 45. Actor Daniel Gillies is 43. Actor Corey Stoll is 43. Actor Jake Fogelnest is 40. Actor Chris Klein is 40. Actor Ryan Cartwright (TV: “Kevin Can Wait”) is 38. Actress Kate Maberly is 37. Singer-musician Taylor Hanson (Hanson) is 36. Actor Jamie Bell is 33. Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles is 22. Actor James Freedson-Jackson (Film: “The Strange Ones”) is 17.
