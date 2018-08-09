Actress Rhonda Fleming is 95. Singer Ronnie Spector is 75. Rock singer-musician Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull) is 71. Country musician Gene Johnson (Diamond Rio) is 69. Actor Daniel Hugh Kelly is 66. Folk singer-songwriter Sam Baker is 64. Actor Antonio Banderas is 58. Rock musician Jon Farriss (INXS) is 57. Singer Aaron Hall is 54. Singer-producer Michael Bivins is 50. Actor-writer Justin Theroux is 47. Actress Angie Harmon is 46. Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 45. Actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher is 39. Singer Cary Ann Hearst (Shovels & Rope) is 39. Actor Aaron Staton is 38. Actor Ryan Eggold is 34. Actor Charley Koontz is 31. Actor Lucas Till is 28. Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.