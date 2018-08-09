Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Antonio Banderas
Buy Now

Banderas 

Actress Rhonda Fleming is 95. Singer Ronnie Spector is 75. Rock singer-musician Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull) is 71. Country musician Gene Johnson (Diamond Rio) is 69. Actor Daniel Hugh Kelly is 66. Folk singer-songwriter Sam Baker is 64. Actor Antonio Banderas is 58. Rock musician Jon Farriss (INXS) is 57. Singer Aaron Hall is 54. Singer-producer Michael Bivins is 50. Actor-writer Justin Theroux is 47. Actress Angie Harmon is 46. Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 45. Actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher is 39. Singer Cary Ann Hearst (Shovels & Rope) is 39. Actor Aaron Staton is 38. Actor Ryan Eggold is 34. Actor Charley Koontz is 31. Actor Lucas Till is 28. Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is 21.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments