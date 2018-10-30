Actress Lee Grant is 93. Former CBS anchorman Dan Rather is 87. Folk singer Tom Paxton is 81. Actor Ron Rifkin is 80. Actress Sally Kirkland is 77. Actor Brian Doyle-Murray is 73. Actor Stephen Rea is 72. Olympic gold medal long-distance runner Frank Shorter is 71. Actress Deidre Hall is 71. TV show host Jane Pauley is 68. Actor Dermot Mulroney is 55. Rap performer Vanilla Ice (aka Rob Van Winkle) is 51. Rock musician Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance) is 37. Actor Justin Chatwin is 36. Actor Scott Clifton is 34. Actress Vanessa Marano is 26. Actress Holly Taylor is 21. Actress-singer Willow Smith is 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.