Try 1 month for 99¢

Talk show host Larry King is 85. Talk show host Dick Cavett is 82. Media mogul Ted Turner is 80. Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 76. Actress Allison Janney is 59. Actress Meg Ryan is 57. Actress Jodie Foster is 56. Dancer-choreographer Savion Glover is 45. Singer Tamika Scott of Xscape is 43. Rapper Lil’ Mo is 41. Director Barry Jenkins is 39. Actor Adam Driver is 35. Country singer Cam is 34. Rapper Tyga is 29.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments