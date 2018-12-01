Director Jean-Luc Godard is 88. Singer Ozzy Osbourne is 70. Singer Mickey Thomas of Jefferson Starship is 69. Actor Steven Culp is 63. Actress Daryl Hannah is 58. Actress Julianne Moore is 58. Actor Brendan Fraser is 50. Singer Montell Jordan is 50. Actress Tiffany Haddish is 39. Actress Anna Chlumsky is 38. Actress Jenna Dewan is 38. Actress Amanda Seyfried is 33.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.