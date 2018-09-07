Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Evan Rachel Wood
Singer Gloria Gaynor is 75. Actress Susan Blakely is 70. Actress Julie Kavner is 68. Rock singer Chrissie Hynde (The Pretenders) is 67. Actor Corbin Bernsen is 64. Actress-comedian Leslie Jones (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 51. Model-actress Angie Everhart is 49. Actress Diane Farr is 49. Actress Monique Gabriela Curnen is 48. Actor Tom Everett Scott is 48. Actress Shannon Elizabeth is 45. Actor Oliver Hudson is 42. Actor Devon Sawa is 40. Actor JD Pardo is 39. Singer-musician Wes Willis (Rush of Fools) is 32. Actress Evan Rachel Wood is 31. Actor Ian Chen (TV: “Fresh Off the Boat”) is 12.

