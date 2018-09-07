Singer Gloria Gaynor is 75. Actress Susan Blakely is 70. Actress Julie Kavner is 68. Rock singer Chrissie Hynde (The Pretenders) is 67. Actor Corbin Bernsen is 64. Actress-comedian Leslie Jones (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 51. Model-actress Angie Everhart is 49. Actress Diane Farr is 49. Actress Monique Gabriela Curnen is 48. Actor Tom Everett Scott is 48. Actress Shannon Elizabeth is 45. Actor Oliver Hudson is 42. Actor Devon Sawa is 40. Actor JD Pardo is 39. Singer-musician Wes Willis (Rush of Fools) is 32. Actress Evan Rachel Wood is 31. Actor Ian Chen (TV: “Fresh Off the Boat”) is 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.