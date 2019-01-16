Try 1 month for 99¢

Author William Kennedy is 91. Country singer Ronnie Milsap is 76. Country singer Jim Stafford is 75. Talk show host Dr. Laura Schlessinger is 72. Movie director John Carpenter is 71. Actress-dancer-choreographer Debbie Allen is 69. Rhythm-and-blues singer Maxine Jones (En Vogue) is 60. Singer Sade is 60. Model Kate Moss is 45. Actor-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda is 39. Country musician James Young (The Eli Young Band) is 39. Rock musician Nick Valensi (The Strokes) is 38. Actress Renee Felice Smith is 34. NFL quarterback Joe Flacco is 34. Actress Yvonne Zima is 30.

