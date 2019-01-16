Author William Kennedy is 91. Country singer Ronnie Milsap is 76. Country singer Jim Stafford is 75. Talk show host Dr. Laura Schlessinger is 72. Movie director John Carpenter is 71. Actress-dancer-choreographer Debbie Allen is 69. Rhythm-and-blues singer Maxine Jones (En Vogue) is 60. Singer Sade is 60. Model Kate Moss is 45. Actor-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda is 39. Country musician James Young (The Eli Young Band) is 39. Rock musician Nick Valensi (The Strokes) is 38. Actress Renee Felice Smith is 34. NFL quarterback Joe Flacco is 34. Actress Yvonne Zima is 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.