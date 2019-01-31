Try 1 month for 99¢

Composer Philip Glass is 82. Actor Stuart Margolin is 79. Actress Jessica Walter is 78. Blues singer-musician Charlie Musselwhite is 75. Actor Glynn Turman is 73. Baseball Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan is 72. Actor Jonathan Banks is 72. Rock singer Johnny Rotten is 63. Actress Kelly Lynch is 60. Actor Anthony LaPaglia is 60. Singer-musician Lloyd Cole is 58. Actress Paulette Braxton is 54. Actress Minnie Driver is 49. Actress Portia de Rossi is 46. Actor-comedian Bobby Moynihan is 42. Actress Kerry Washington is 42. Singer Justin Timberlake is 38. Actor Tyler Ritter is 34. Actor Joel Courtney is 23.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments