Actor Patrick Duffy is 70. Actor Kurt Russell is 68. Actress Lesley-Anne Down is 65. Country singer Paul Overstreet is 64. Actor Gary Sinise is 64. Actor Christian Clemenson (“CSI: Miami”) is 61. Actor Arye Gross (“Castle”) is 59. Actress Vicki Lewis is 59. Actor Rob Lowe is 55. Singer Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins is 52. Actress Marisa Coughlan is 45. Rapper Swifty of D12 is 44. Actress Brittany Daniel is 43. Singer-TV personality Tamar Braxton (“Braxton Family Values”) is 42. Bassist Geoff Sprung of Old Dominion is 41. TV personality Rob Kardashian is 32. Singer Hozier is 29. Actor John Boyega (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 27.
