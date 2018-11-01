Try 1 month for 99¢

Actor Robert Foxworth is 77. Magazine publisher Larry Flynt is 76. Country singer-humorist Kinky Friedman is 74. Country singer Lyle Lovett is 61. Apple CEO Tim Cook is 58. Actress Helene Udy is 57. Rock singer Anthony Kiedis (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 56. Rock musician Rick Allen (Def Leppard) is 55. Country singer “Big Kenny” Alphin (Big and Rich) is 55. Singer Sophie B. Hawkins is 54. Country musician Dale Wallace (Emerson Drive) is 49. Actress Toni Collette is 46. Actress-talk show host Jenny McCarthy is 46. Actress Aishwarya Rai is 45. Actor Matt Jones is 37. Actress Natalia Tena is 34. Actor Penn Badgley is 32. Actor Max Burkholder is 21. Actor-musician Alex Wolff is 21.

