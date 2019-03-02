Actress Paula Prentiss is 81. Actress Catherine O'Hara is 65. Actor Mykelti Williamson is 62. Actress Patricia Heaton is 61. Actor Steven Weber is 58. Singer Evan Dando of The Lemonheads is 52. Actress Patsy Kensit is 51. TV personality Whitney Port ("The Hills") is 34. Actress Audrey Esparza ("Blindspot") is 33. Actress Andrea Bowen ("Desperate Housewives") is 29. Actress Jenna Boyd ("The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants") is 26.
