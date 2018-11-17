Try 1 month for 99¢

Actress Brenda Vaccaro is 79. Actress Linda Evans is 76. Singer Graham Parker is 68. Comedian Kevin Nealon is 65. Actor Oscar Nunez is 60. Actress Elizabeth Perkins is 58. Singer Kim Wilde is 58. Guitarist Kirk Hammett of Metallica is 56. Actor Owen Wilson is 50. Actor Dan Bakkedahl (“Veep”) is 50. Actor Mike Epps is 48. Actress Chloe Sevigny is 44. Actor Steven Pasquale is 42. Rapper Mike Jones is 38. Actress-comedian Nasim Pedrad (“Scream Queens”) is 37. Actor Nathan Kress (“iCarly”) is 26.

