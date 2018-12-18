Actress Cicely Tyson is 94. Actor Roger Mosley is 80. Rock singer-musician Keith Richards is 75. Writer-director Alan Rudolph is 75. Movie producer-director Steven Spielberg is 72. Movie reviewer Leonard Maltin is 68. Actor Ray Liotta is 64. Comedian Ron White is 62. R&B singer Angie Stone is 57. Actor Brad Pitt is 55. Professional wrestler-turned-actor “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is 54. Country/rap singer Cowboy Troy is 48. Rapper DMX is 48. Country singer Randy Houser is 42. Actor Josh Dallas is 40. Actress Katie Holmes is 40. Actor Ravi Patel is 40. Singer Christina Aguilera is 38. Actress Ashley Benson is 29. Actress-singer Bridgit Mendler is 26. Actress Isabella Cramp is 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.