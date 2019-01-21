Try 1 month for 99¢

Actress Piper Laurie is 87. Celebrity chef Graham Kerr (TV: "The Galloping Gourmet") is 85. Singer Steve Perry is 70. Country singer-musician Teddy Gentry (Alabama) is 67. Actress Linda Blair is 60. Actress Diane Lane is 54. Actor-rap DJ Jazzy Jeff is 54. Country singer Regina Nicks (Regina Regina) is 54. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is 51. Actress Olivia d'Abo is 50. Actress Katie Finneran is 48. Actor Christopher Kennedy Masterson is 39. Jazz singer Lizz Wright is 39. Pop singer Willa Ford is 38. Actress Beverley Mitchell is 38. Rock singer-musician Ben Moody is 38. Actor Kevin Sheridan is 37. Actress-singer Phoebe Strole is 36. Rapper Logic is 29. Tennis player Alize Cornet is 29. Actress Sami Gayle is 23.

