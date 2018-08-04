{{featured_button_text}}

Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 80. Actress Michelle Yeoh is 56. Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan is 48. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner (Spice Girls) is 46. Actor Jason O’Mara is 46. Actress Vera Farmiga is 45. Actress Soleil Moon Frye is 42. Actress Melissa George is 42. Singer Travis McCoy of Gym Class Heroes is 37. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. is 37. Bassist Eric Roberts of Gym Class Heroes is 34.

