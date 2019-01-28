Try 1 month for 99¢

Actor Gene Hackman is 89. Actress Vanessa Redgrave is 82. Singer Phil Collins is 68. Actor Charles S. Dutton is 68.  Actress Ann Dowd is 63. Actress-comedian Brett Butler is 61. Singer Jody Watley is 60. Actor-filmmaker Dexter Scott King is 58.  Actor Wayne Wilderson (TV: "Veep") is 53. Actor Norbert Leo Butz is 52. Actor Christian Bale is 45.  Actress Olivia Colman is 45. Actress-singer Lena Hall is 39. Pop-country singer-songwriter Josh Kelley is 39. Actor Wilmer Valderrama is 39. Actress Mary Hollis Imboden is 33. Actress Kylie Bunbury is 30. Actor Jake Thomas is 29. Actress Danielle Campbell is 24.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments