Actor Gene Hackman is 89. Actress Vanessa Redgrave is 82. Singer Phil Collins is 68. Actor Charles S. Dutton is 68. Actress Ann Dowd is 63. Actress-comedian Brett Butler is 61. Singer Jody Watley is 60. Actor-filmmaker Dexter Scott King is 58. Actor Wayne Wilderson (TV: "Veep") is 53. Actor Norbert Leo Butz is 52. Actor Christian Bale is 45. Actress Olivia Colman is 45. Actress-singer Lena Hall is 39. Pop-country singer-songwriter Josh Kelley is 39. Actor Wilmer Valderrama is 39. Actress Mary Hollis Imboden is 33. Actress Kylie Bunbury is 30. Actor Jake Thomas is 29. Actress Danielle Campbell is 24.
Breaking
promotion
An in-depth series examining evictions in the city of Racine.
Tell us what you think
Should first-offense drunken driving be a criminal offense?
You voted:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.