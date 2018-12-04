Try 1 month for 99¢

Game show host Wink Martindale is 85. Actor-producer Max Baer Jr. is 81. Actress Gemma Jones is 76. Actor Jeff Bridges is 69. Rock musician Gary Rossington (Lynyrd Skynyrd; the Rossington Collins Band) is 67. Actress Patricia Wettig is 67. Actor Tony Todd is 64. Jazz singer Cassandra Wilson is 63. Rock singer Vinnie Dombroski (Sponge) is 56. Actress Marisa Tomei is 54. Actress Chelsea Noble is 54. Actor-comedian Fred Armisen is 52. Rapper Jay-Z is 49. Actor Kevin Sussman is 48. Actress-model Tyra Banks is 45. Country singer Lila McCann is 37. Actress Lindsay Felton is 34. Actor Orlando Brown is 31. Actress Scarlett Estevez (TV: “Lucifer”) is 11.

