Try 1 month for 99¢

Comedian-singer-musician Brett Hudson is 66. Actor-director Kevin Costner is 64. Country singer-actor Mark Collie is 63. Actor Mark Rylance is 59. Actress Jane Horrocks is 55. Comedian Dave Attell is 54. Actor Jesse L. Martin is 50. Rapper DJ Quik is 49. Rock singer Jonathan Davis (Korn) is 48. Singer Christian Burns (BBMak) is 45. Actor Derek Richardson is 43. Actor Jason Segel is 39. Actress Samantha Mumba is 36. Country singer Kristy Lee Cook (TV: “American Idol”) is 35. Actress Devin Kelley is 33. Actress Ashleigh Murray (TV: “Riverdale”) is 31. Tennis player Angelique Kerber is 31. Actor Mateus Ward is 20.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments