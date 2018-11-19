Animator and movie director Terry Gilliam is 78. Actor Tom Conti is 77. Singer Jesse Colin Young is 77. International Tennis Hall of Famer Billie Jean King is 75. Rock musician-actor Steve Van Zandt (a.k.a. Little Steven) is 68. Rock musician Tina Weymouth (The Heads; Talking Heads; The Tom Tom Club) is 68. Actor Richard Kind is 62. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is 60. Actress Mariel Hemingway is 57. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 51. International Tennis Hall of Famer Boris Becker is 51. Actor Josh Cooke is 39. Actor-singer Tyler Hilton is 35. Actress Scarlett Johansson is 34. Actor Jamie Campbell Bower is 30. Singer Candice Glover (TV: “American Idol”) is 29. Actor Alden Ehrenreich is 29. Actor Dacre Montgomery is 24. Actress Mackenzie Lintz is 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.