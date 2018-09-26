Actor Wilford Brimley is 84. Singer-musician Randy Bachman (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) is 75. Rock singer Meat Loaf is 71. Actress Liz Torres is 71. Actor A Martinez is 70. Singer Shaun Cassidy is 60. Comedian Marc Maron is 55. Actor Patrick Muldoon is 50. Singer Mark Calderon is 48. Actress Amanda Detmer is 47. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is 46. Rock singer Brad Arnold (3 Doors Down) is 40. Christian rock musician Grant Brandell (Underoath) is 37. Actress Anna Camp is 36. Rapper Lil’ Wayne is 36. Singer Avril Lavigne is 34. Bluegrass singer/musician Sierra Hull is 27. Actor Ames McNamara is 11.
