Singer Don Everly is 82. Actor Garrett Morris is 82. TV personality-singer Joy Philbin is 78. Comedian-actor-director Terry Jones is 77. Actor-writer-producer Bill Mumy is 65. Actress Sherilyn Fenn is 54. Lisa Marie Presley is 51. Comedian-actor Pauly Shore is 51. Rock musician Patrick Wilson (Weezer) is 50. Actor Michael C. Hall is 48. Rapper Big Boi (Outkast) is 44. Roots rocker Jason Isbell is 40. Country singer Julie Roberts is 40. Actor Jarrett Lennon is 37. TV personality Lauren Conrad is 33. Actress-singer Heather Morris is 32. Actress and mixed martial artist Ronda Rousey is 32. Rock singer Harry Styles (One Direction) is 25.

