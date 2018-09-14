Actress Zoe Caldwell is 85. Singer-actress Joey Heatherton is 74. Actor Sam Neill is 71. Actress Mary Crosby is 59. Country singer John Berry is 59. Actress Melissa Leo is 58. Actress Faith Ford is 54. Actor Jamie Kaler is 54. Rock musician Mike Cooley (Drive-By Truckers) is 52. Actor Dan Cortese is 51. Actor-writer-director-producer Tyler Perry is 49. Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley is 47. Actor Andrew Lincoln is 45. Pop singer Ayo is 38. Actor Sebastian Sozzi is 36. Actor Adam Lamberg is 34. Singer Alex Clare is 33. Actor Chad Duell (TV: “General Hospital”) is 31. Actress Jessica Brown Findlay is 31. Actor-singer Logan Henderson is 29. Actress Emma Kenney is 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.