Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Broadcast journalist Barbara Walters is 89. Actor Josh Taylor is 75. Actor-producer Michael Douglas is 74. Model Cheryl Tiegs is 71. Actress Mimi Kennedy is 70. Actor Mark Hamill is 67. Actor Michael Madsen is 60. Actress Heather Locklear is 57. Actress Aida Turturro is 56. Actor Tate Donovan is 55. Actor Will Smith is 50. Actor Hal Sparks is 49. Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones is 49. Actor Lee Norris is 37. Actor/rapper Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino) is 35. Actor Zach Woods is 34. Actor Jordan Gavaris is 29. Olympic silver medal figure skater Mao Asada is 28. Actress Emmy Clarke is 27.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments