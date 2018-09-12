Actor Freddie Jones is 91. Actor Ian Holm is 87. Actress Linda Gray is 78. Singer Maria Muldaur is 76. Actor Joe Pantoliano is 67. Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 66. Rock musician Neil Peart (Rush) is 66. Actor Peter Scolari is 63. Actress Rachel Ward is 61. Actress Amy Yasbeck is 56. Rock singer-musician Ben Folds (Ben Folds Five) is 52. Actor-comedian Louis C.K. is 51. Country singer Jennifer Nettles is 44. Actress Lauren Stamile is 42. Rapper 2 Chainz is 41. Actor Ben McKenzie is 40. Singer Ruben Studdard is 40. Singer-actress Jennifer Hudson is 37. Actor Alfie Allen is 32. Actress Emmy Rossum is 32. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is 25. Actor Colin Ford is 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.