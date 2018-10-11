Try 1 month for 99¢

Actor Ron Leibman is 81. Singer Daryl Hall (Hall and Oates) is 72. Rhythm-and-blues musician Andrew Woolfolk is 68. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Steve Young is 57. Actress Joan Cusack is 56. Actor Sean Patrick Flanery is 53. Actor Lennie James is 53. Actor Luke Perry is 52. Actress Jane Krakowski is 50. Actress Constance Zimmer is 48. Rapper MC Lyte is 47. Figure skater Kyoko Ina is 46. Actor Darien Sills-Evans is 44. Actor/writer Nat Faxon is 43. Singer NeeNa Lee is 43. Actress Emily Deschanel is 42. Actor Matt Bomer is 41. Actor Trevor Donovan is 40. Actress Michelle Trachtenberg is 33. Actress Lucy Griffiths is 32. Rapper Cardi B is 26.

