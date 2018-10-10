Actor Peter Coyote is 77. Entertainer Ben Vereen is 72. Singer John Prine is 72. Actor Charles Dance is 72. Rock singer-musician Cyril Neville (The Neville Brothers) is 70. Actress Jessica Harper is 69. Author Nora Roberts (aka “J.D. Robb”) is 68. Singer-musician Midge Ure is 65. Rock singer David Lee Roth is 64. Actor J. Eddie Peck is 60. Country singer Tanya Tucker is 60. Actress Julia Sweeney is 59. Actor Bradley Whitford is 59. Musician Martin Kemp is 57. Actress Jodi Benson is 57.Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre is 49. Actor/TV host Mario Lopez is 45. Actress Jodi Lyn O’Keefe is 40. Actor Dan Stevens is 36. Actress Rose McIver is 30. Actress Aimee Teegarden is 29.

