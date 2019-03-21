Try 3 months for $3

Actress Kathleen Widdoes is 80. Singer-musician Rose Stone (Sly and the Family Stone) is 74. Actor Timothy Dalton is 73. Singer Eddie Money is 70. Comedy writer-performer Brad Hall is 61. Actress Sabrina LeBeauf is 61. Actor Gary Oldman is 61. Actor Matthew Broderick is 57. Comedian-actress Rosie O’Donnell is 57. Actress Cynthia Geary is 54. Actress Laura Allen is 45. Rapper-TV personality Kevin Federline is 41. Actress Sonequa Martin-Green (TV: “The Walking Dead”) is 34. Actor Scott Eastwood is 33. Actress Jasmin Savoy Brown is 25. Actor Forrest Wheeler is 15.

