Composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim is 89. Actor William Shatner is 88. Actor M. Emmet Walsh is 84. Writer James Patterson is 72. CNN newscaster Wolf Blitzer is 71. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is 71. Actress Fanny Ardant is 70. Sportscaster Bob Costas is 67. Actress Lena Olin is 64. Singer-actress Stephanie Mills is 62. Actor Matthew Modine is 60. Actor-comedian Keegan-Michael Key is 48. Actor Guillermo Diaz is 44. Actress Anne Dudek is 44. Actor Cole Hauser is 44. Actress Kellie Williams is 43. Actress Reese Witherspoon is 43. Rock musician John Otto (Limp Bizkit) is 42. Actress Tiffany Dupont is 38. Rapper Mims is 38. Actor James Wolk is 34.
