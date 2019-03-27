Country musician Charlie McCoy is 78. Movie director Mike Newell is 77. Actress Conchata Ferrell is 76. Actress Dianne Wiest is 73. Country singer Reba McEntire is 64. Olympic gold medal gymnast Bart Conner is 61. Actress Alexandra Billings (TV: “Transparent”) is 57. Rapper Salt (Salt-N-Pepa) is 53. Country singer Rodney Atkins is 50. Actor Vince Vaughn is 49. Actress Julia Stiles is 38. Singer Lady Gaga is 33. Electronic musician Clayton Knight (Odesza) is 31.
Breaking
Most Popular
promotion
Wear some green and win some more this St. Paddy’s Day. Enter The Journal Times’ “WIN SOME GREEN St. Patrick’s Day Sweepstakes” by March 24 for your chance to win a $50 Amazon.com gift card — free of charge. Anyone 18 or older can enter. A winner will be selected at random. They will be noti…
promotion
An in-depth series examining evictions in the city of Racine.
Tell us what you think
Would you be OK with a tax increase to hire more firefighters?
You voted:
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.