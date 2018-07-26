TV producer Norman Lear is 96. Actor John Pleshette is 76. Actress-director Betty Thomas is 71. Olympic gold medal figure skater Peggy Fleming is 70. Singer Maureen McGovern is 69. Actress Roxanne Hart is 64. Comedian-actress-writer Carol Leifer is 62. Comedian Bill Engvall is 61. Rock singer Juliana Hatfield is 51. Comedian Maya Rudolph is 46. Former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez is 43. Actor Seamus Dever is 42. Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers is 41. Actress/comedian Heidi Gardner is 35. Actor Blair Redford is 35. Actress Taylor Schilling is 34. Singer Cheyenne Kimball is 28. Golfer Jordan Spieth is 25. Actress Alyvia Alyn Lind is 11.
